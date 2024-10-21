Treats and Trails at the Brandon Township Community Park

Halloween is upon us, and I am excited.

Anyone who knows me knows that I love dressing up. It’s the theater kid in me, I love putting on a costume. This year, I roped in my very kind husband to dress up as Ariel and Eric from The Little Mermaid. I even got our dog Wanda a Flounder costume. The costume did not fit Cosmo as he is a giant, and it’s surprisingly hard to find a crab costume for a dog, so he’s gotten lucky this year and escaped having to dress up with me.

But, since I love dressing up, I jumped at the chance to participate in the Brandon Township Public Library’s Treats and Trails on behalf of Brandon Groveland Youth Assistance. And I’m dragging Kyle and Wanda with me so we can do an ‘Under the Sea’ themed booth.

The free event on Oct. 26 will be at the Brandon Township Community Park, 1414 N. Hadley Road, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

“Families are encourage to wear costumes and will be welcomed by the library staff at the start of the Tree Library Trail,” said BTPL director Laura Fromwiller. “They receive a free trick-or-treat bag, then make their way around the 1.3 mile paved, accessible trail and visit booths along the way. Each booth has its own theme and will have activities, or pass out treats and trinkets to the kids, and some have goodies for the adults as well.”

At the end of the trail, families can vote for their favorite booth, and the winner will receive a trophy.

“This event is scare-free and pet-friendly,” said Fromwiller. “It’s a great way for local organizations and businesses to connect with the community in a fun way.”

There are currently 16 booths, including BGYA. Registration for booths is free and open until October 23 for area businesses and organizations.

“Some of the themes include the Wizard of Oz, Pokemon, The Little Mermaid, and silly senses,” she said. “There will also be free family photos taken by photographer and local realtor Jason Gault.”

Events like this are always fun for us to get involved in. We get to participate in something for kids, which is part of our mission with BGYA. And I get to dress up and wear a wig, so that’s a win-win for me.

“I just want people to have fun,” said Fromwiller. “It has been exciting to see how motivated the businesses and organizations have been to be a part of this event. It’s a great way to promote as well as give back to the community. And, it’s always fun to dress up and see all the costumes.”

Visit me, other members of the BGYA team, and all the other booths during Treats and Trails on Oct. 26 at the Brandon Township Community Park, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.