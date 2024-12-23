Trustee steps down, board seeks applicants for seat

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Groveland Twp. — During a special meeting Dec. 18, the Groveland Township Board of Trustees voted 3-0 to accept the resignation of Trustee Gina Muzzarelli.

The township will accept resumes for the position until noon, Jan 6, 2025. By law the township has 45 days to appoint a trustee that will serve a two year term and must then seek reelection during the 2026 election. The board is expected to discuss candidates at 7 p.m., Jan. 13, 2025 during the board of trustees meeting.

In Oct. 2019, by a 4-0 vote, the board appointed Muzzarelli from a group of six candidates that had applied following the resignation of township trustee Dale Cason in August. She was first elected in 2020 and reelected in 2024 for a four year term.

Muzzarelli, a township resident since 1999, has served on various local boards in both elected and voluntary positions. In 2004, she was elected to the Brandon School Board, serving until 2008. Muzzarelli served on the Brandon Parent Teacher Association, the Brandon Groveland Youth Assistance, BGO and the Groveland Township Zoning Board of Appeals.

To apply for the vacancy, submit a letter of interest and resume to Jenell Keller, Clerk, Groveland Township, 4695 Grange Hall Road, Holly, MI 48442.