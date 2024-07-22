Veteran Reid educators, staff recognized

By David Fleet

Goodrich — Reid Elementary will miss some veteran educators this fall.

Deborah Gragg, Kathy Smith and Cathy Stoner who combined for more than a half century of service at Reid retired at the end of the school year.

First grade teacher Deborah Gragg retired after 26 years, all at Goodrich in the same grade and only changed classrooms twice over that time.

“I really liked it at Reid so I stayed 26 years,” said Gragg, a Michigan State University graduate. “I also really liked the younger students and appreciate the work of the kindergarten teachers. First grade is a big learning year for students where they really learn to read.”

Gragg has four grandchildren 4 years old and under to enjoy during retirement.

Kathy Smith had taught 28 years, all at Reid and all in kindergarten.

“I love kindergarten,”said Gragg, a Michigan State University graduate, who later earned a teaching certification from UM-Flint and Masters from Saginaw Valley. “The kids come in so excited to learn and love to be at school.”

“My years at Goodrich have been some of my happiest years,” she said. “My coworkers have been more of a family then coworkers. We raised our children together, traveled together, laughed and cried together. They are the best people I know.”

Smith has no specific plans for retirement, besides to relax and do some traveling, she said.

“My new favorite phrase is ‘adventure awaits.’”

Cathy Stoner also retired from Reid and the school district after 18 years in food service.