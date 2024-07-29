Village councils, school boards on November ballots

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Ortonville — Following the filing deadline on July 23, the non-partisan races are set for the Nov. 5 election, including the Ortonville Village Council, the Goodrich Village Council, the Brandon Board of Education and the Goodrich Board of Education.

In Ortonville, incumbent Ken Quisenberry is the sole candidate running for village president, which is a two year term. The three, four-year village council terms have six candidates: Alex Faulker, Rachel Menard, incumbent Ashley Mould, incumbent Melanie Nivelt, incumbent Anthony Randazzo, and Alexa Webb. Incumbent Linda Brooks is the only candidate running for the two-year term.

In Goodrich, three candidates are running for three seats on the village council, including David Lucick, incumbent Johnathan Schlinker, and incumbent Melissa Schluentz. Council member Sherry Ann Moore also filed, but was listed as having incomplete filing, and will not appear on the ballot.

The Brandon Board of Education has five spots available. Incumbents Rebecca Haynes and Hilary Stockoski are running for two, six-year terms. Incumbents Jody Hall and Jeff Zielke are running for two, four-year terms. There is a partial two-year term, and retied school board president Diane Salter has filed to run for the partial term.

The Goodrich Board of Education has two open seats, each six year terms. Incumbents Greg Main and Ashley Herriman are running, as well as Patrick Tesler.

All positions are non-partisan. Partisan candidates will be decided during the Aug. 6 primary election for the Brandon, Groveland and Atlas boards of trustees.