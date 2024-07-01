Village manager accepts new post at City of Flint

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Ortonville — Ortonville Village Manager Ryan Madis has turned in his resignation. His last day will be July 11.

“I’ll miss the people,” said Madis. “The cool, unique history and interesting people are what make Ortonville a great place.”

Madis, who has been village manager for over three years, has taken a position in the planning and zoning department for the City of Flint.

“It’s close to home,” he said. “I’ll be in the economic development for planning and zoning. I have truly enjoyed the opportunity to serve and have had a great experience working alongside the village and its people for the last three years and 23 days.”

Following his departure, the village will be conducting a search for a new candidate. For application information, visit ortonvillevillage.com.

“I do not intend to leave the cupboard empty with my departure, and will work with the village staff and officials to ensure continuity in as many ways as possible,” he said. “I appreciate the opportunity to serve, and look forward to continuing to move the needle on the many wonderful projects I have played a role in for the village.”