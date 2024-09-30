Village reminds residents of sign ordinance

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Ortonville— Residents in violation of the Ortonville political sign ordinance will be receiving a letter in the mail with a reminder of the current ordinance.

“As we know, it’s election season, and during election season, everyone gets more verbose about their political opinions and sometimes that expression is through signs in their yard,” said Village Manager Matt Ryan. “I have a need to address the issue in the village. I’ve gotten several complaints about people having signs in violation of the ordinance.”

The letter reiterates the current ordinance, which says all residential properties at all times are allowed only one sign per frontage, fitting a space of eight square feet or smaller, no more than four feet in height, and five feet from the side and rear of the property lines.

In the 30 days prior to the election, which begins Oct. 6 for this election cycle, residents may add any number of additional signs with political messages only. The range for these additional signs ends on Nov. 12.

“Just a reminder of what the ordinance says, and we’re asking for respectful cooperation so we don’t have to go through the steps of code enforcement,” said Ryan. “There is a time and place in the ordinance in which political signs can be added. I had one contact so far with a resident, and they removed the signs immediately and apologized for misunderstanding the rule. We have to fairly enforce the ordinance.”