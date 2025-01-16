Wallace Crawford

Wallace S. Crawford, a cherished father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at Serene Gardens Assisted Living in Grand Blanc, MI, at the age of 97. Born on October 14, 1927, in West Branch, MI, Wallace led a life marked by service, dedication, and a deep love for his family. He lived in West Branch for many years, formerly of Harrison and Goodrich, MI.

Wallace proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War, where he demonstrated tremendous bravery and fortitude. His military service earned him several honors, including the Purple Heart, Oak Leaf Cluster, and the Korean Service Medal. These accolades reflect not only his courage in service to his country but also his commitment to the values of duty and sacrifice.

In addition to his military service, Wallace had a remarkable passion for woodworking. He spent countless hours honing his skills, creating beautiful pieces that are cherished by those who received them.

He leaves behind his devoted children, Ron (Marie) Crawford, Dennis Crawford, Tom (Michelle) Crawford, Randy (Gwen) Crawford, and Joyce (Mike) Nixon. Wallace’s family continues to grow, as he is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren who will carry on his legacy with love. Wallace was a loving brother to Joe and Keith Crawford, and sister Millie Crawford.

He joins his deceased family members, including his parents Ray and Ellen (Bartlett) Crawford, beloved wife Maxine, daughter Deborah Crawford, as well as brothers Frank, Harland and Thomas, and sisters Rose James and Erma Kykendall, in eternal rest.

The funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in West Branch at 12:00 p.m. with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. Father Al Pillarelli will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in West Branch.

Wallace S. Crawford will be remembered for his unwavering kindness, his skill and dedication in woodworking, and most importantly, his profound love for his family and country. His spirit will live on through the many lives he touched and the memories he created.