Wanda Reuvers

REUVERS, WANDA MARY, age 94, of Holly, passed away December 11, 2024. She was born on March 30, 1930, in Detroit, Michigan, daughter of the late Andrew and Sophie Argielo, loving wife of the late Andrew; dear mother of Laurie Parrow, Andrea (Peter) Sarotte and Craig (Robin) Reuvers; proud grandmother of Sara (Eric) Grenier and Andy (Hanna) Parrow; great grandmother of Tanis, Keison, Helen and Henry. Wanda worked as a secretary for the Lamphere school district for many years. In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, putting together jigsaw puzzles with her son and son-in-law, and petting and playing with our family’s dogs. A Celebration of her life will be held in early January 2025, more information to come in the next few weeks. Arrangements entrusted to Village Funeral Home of Ortonville. Memorial donations in Wanda’s name may be made to the Michigan Humane Society. Kindly keep Wanda and her family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. To leave a condolence, please visit; www.VillageFuneralHome.com