West Hegel Road resurfacing

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Goodrich —On June 17, resurfacing, mill and fill on West Hegel Road in the village will begin.

In February 2024, the village council voted 4-0 to adopt a resolution for the Michigan Department of Transportation for the project. One line will remain open and the project will be completed in a few days.

The estimated cost of the project is $229,400 with $181,204 in federal funds. The village share is $48,196. The project will not include the parking areas of Hegel Road.

Funding for the proposed improvement is provided by grants through the Michigan Department of Transportation Local Agency Program and administered through the Genesee County Metropolitan Planning Commission as part of the Transportation Improvement Program or TIP.