William Cole

William L. Cole, age 77, of Ortonville, MI, passed away on July 22, 2024. William was born in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI on November 21, 1946. Bill loved his family, watching his children grow and finding loves of their own. He delighted in his grandchildren and their accomplishments. He retired from the SMART bus company, serving as a driver, and then a dispatcher. An avid train enthusiast, he instantly became fast friends with other train enthusiasts. He loved traveling with his wife and exploring the country. His wry sense of humor was evident when bantering with friends, family, and his childhood forever friends, Tony & Gerry.

William is survived by his wife of 42 years Verna; children Tricia (Bill) Pitt, Kristi (John) Moss, Bill (Jennifer) Cole, Jim (Heather) Simmons, Chuck (Sheryl) Simmons; grandchildren Annabelle (Tommy) Wenrich, Brody Cole, Masyn Cole, Remington Cole, Thomas Simmons, Vita Simmons, Derek Simmons, Lindsey Swinehart, Adam Swinehart; and sister Patti Banwell. He was preceded in death by his parents Lyle and Beatrice Cole.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2024, at 1:00 P.M. followed by a Remembrance Service at 2:00 P.M. at Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, 39 W. Burdick, Oxford, MI. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Brody’s Be Café.