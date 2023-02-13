Cheryl Ann Redman, 75, of Ortonville, MI, passed away surrounded by loving family on February 9 following a long struggle with dementia.

Cheryl was born on September 5, 1947 to Elizabeth and Pierce Barner. She grew up with her older brother, Neele, in South Haven, MI, among many close relatives. Cheryl graduated with honors from L.C. Mohr High School in 1965. She continued her studies at Western Michigan University, where she met her future husband, Gerald Redman. In 1970, Cheryl and Gerald married, and Cheryl began her 40-year career as a medical technologist in the microbiology department at Crittenton Hospital.

Together, Cheryl and Gerald built a home in Ortonville, where they raised two daughters, Stacey and Carey. Cheryl was an exceptional wife and mother. She was patient and caring, and she loved spending time with her family. Cheryl found joy in watching her children grow up and begin careers and families of their own. She delighted in her grandchildren and cherished her times spent with them.

Cheryl’s kindness, generosity, and gift for listening also made her a dear friend to those she met at work, church, and in the community. Cheryl enjoyed music, reading, travel, nature, and crafts such as sewing and cross stitch. She lived a life that humbly exemplified faith and love.

Cheryl was predeceased by her parents, Elizabeth and Pierce Barner, and her brother, Neele Barner.

She is survived by her loving husband, Gerald; daughters Stacey (Matt) Jacyno, and Carey (Christopher) Grimm; grandchildren: Emily and Jillian Jacyno, and Joshua and Katherine Grimm; as well as beloved relatives and dear friends.

On Saturday, February 18, 2023, the family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 10:00 a.m. at Divine Grace Lutheran Church, 3000 Lapeer Rd., Lake Orion, Michigan.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Village Funeral Home 135 South St., Ortonville, Michigan. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com