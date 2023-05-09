Kathie Davies

Davies, Kathie Joy of Ortonville; died May 7, 2023. She was 82.

Kathie was born in Cleveland, Ohio on December 1st, 1941 to Alfred Edward Sommerfeld and Charlotte Em ma Marie Sommerfeld [nee Groene]. When she was 6 years old in 1947, the Sommerfeld family moved to Royal Oak, Michigan where the family joined St. Paul Lutheran Church in Royal, Oak. She attended St. Paul’s Grade School, and then went to Lutheran High School East in Harper Woods, Michigan; she became an active member of the Luther League. After graduation she was employed at Harvey Accounting in Royal Oak which was co-founded by her father, she remained in their employ throughout most of her adult life.

In the winter of 1968 she met Laurence Davies at the wedding of mutual friends, and on November 8th, 1969 they were married at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, setting up housekeeping in Royal Oak. In 1988 the family moved to Ortonville, Michigan.

She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Laurence Thomas Davies; they had two sons, Ian Scott Thomas (Monika [Glancy]) Davies, and Evan Charles Thomas Davies; two grandchildren, Austin William Davies and Helene Emma Marie Davies her brother James Alfred (Catherine [nee Noffert])Sommerfeld; nieces Melissa (Jason) Sommerfeld Gresalfi; and Amanda (Andrew) Sommerfeld Case. Grandnieces Lena Eddy Case, Maren Case, Annika Marine Gresalfi; and grandnephew Ansel James Gresalfi.

Though by outward appearance she was quiet and unassuming, she was known to be at times full of mischief. As she grew up, childhood disputes with her brother were settled with pillow fights, since he was five years her junior she most often prevailed. Later years she amended the rules! When she and Laurence were on their honeymoon she locked her new husband in the trunk of his car while he tried to retrieve film from his jammed camera, only letting him out in full view of a busload of exiting tourists! On returning to Royal Oak, she invited her new in-laws to dinner, and when her father-in-law teasingly wouldn’t make up his mind if he wanted coffee or tea, she poured a half cup of tea on top of an half cup of coffee for him!

To quote her dear friend at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fenton, “…she was a sweetie!” To which her family can only respond by saying “Amen”!