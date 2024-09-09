A pair of aces this summer at Goodrich Country Club

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Goodrich — The Goodrich Country Club reported two holes-in-one this past summer

David Jones of Atlas Township aced the par three, 16th hole on July 27, 2024.

Jones used a five wood to tally the one shot winner during the Kit Neville Memorial Golf Outing.

“I did not see it go in the hole,” said Jones. “I’ve been golfing for more than 45 years and this is my first hole in one. Obviously I’m getting better with age.”

Mark Baldwin of Goodrich aced the par three, 16th hole on Aug. 23, 2024.

Baldwin, used a six iron with David Coats and Mark’s wife Mary Jo watching during the couples league.

“I witnessed a few holes-in-one,” said Baldwin. “Honestly, I thought the ball went off the back of the green. I thought, ‘Me hole in one?’ Never give up hope, anyone can do it.”

Baldwin has been golfing for more than 40 years and finally got his first.

“My advice, let the club do the work, don’t kill the ball,” he said. “The ‘Golf Gods’ shined down on me. But, I had to buy a keg of beer.”