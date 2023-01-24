Agnes Wolf

Agnes May Wolf, age 87, passed from this life January 8, 2023.

Agnes was born in Oxford, MI to Frank and Mary Kaffenberger. She was one of 12 children and had always been grateful to be born into the family she was born into, as well as marrying into the family she married into.

She graduated from Oxford High School. She married and shared almost 67 years of love and raising a family with the love of her life, Jack Wolf.

Agnes had enjoyed bowling and once had a 3 game high score of 649. She loved playing cards and could often be seen playing solitaire at the kitchen table. She was an accomplished China painter who made beautiful pieces of art. Her true passion was in making a home for her loving family. She seemed to have boundless energy to can, cook, and bake. Most people loved her beef vegetable soup, her oatmeal cookies, and her Chex mix. She loved animals and babies. She was known for daily feeding the birds, as well as her bunnies. She believed in recycling and hoped more would join her efforts.

She was preceded in death by her parents and 8 of her siblings

She is survived by husband, Jack, sons, Joe (Sharon) Brinzo, Matt Wolf, Sr., daughters Theresa (Glenn) Zakany, Marie James, grandchildren Patrick (Mina), John, David, Matt, Samantha, Jena, Tanner, Zack, Cory, and Alyssa, sister Mary Elinor, brothers James (Sandy), and David (Elaine).

She will be greatly missed by all.