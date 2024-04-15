Anne Konkle

KONKLE, Anne M.; born July 26, 1935 in Pontiac to Frederick and Dorothy Slavin; of Grand Blanc formerly of Clarkston, Waterford and Ortonville; passed away on April 12, 2024 at the age of 88; preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Darrell; mother of Theresa (Jim) Walls, Dave (Beth) Konkle, Greg (Laura Taylor) Konkle, Bill Konkle, Chris Konkle and Jerry (Molli) Konkle; grandma of Joshua (Maria), Tyler (Cara), Nicholas, Andrew (Suzanne), Matthew (Stephanie), Aidan, Ryan, Amber (Jeremy), Kennedy and Keegan; also survived by 18 great grandchildren , 2 great great grandsons and many nieces/nephews; sister of Frederick (late Maureen) Slavin, Richard (Jackie) Slavin, Donald (Barbara) Slavin, Stephen Slavin and Marie (Robert) Guild; preceded in death by her parents and her siblings: Ruth (Edward) Coulson, Jean Day and Tom Slavin. Anne met her husband, Darrell, at the Dixie Dairy in Pontiac. They enjoyed spending time on their 27ft Carver boat, especially on Lake St. Clair. She loved taking the family on summer vacations, always with the effort of making their trips educational and an adventure. In her earlier years, she worked as a Bell Telephone operator and later as the kids were older, as head cashier/bookkeeper at A & P/Farmer Jack. She was a talented quilter, sewer, crocheter and created China dolls. Anne enjoyed playing cards and will be remembered for her baking skills: her delicious cinnamon rolls, pies and cookies were treasured masterpieces. A Memorial Service will be Saturday, June 8th at 4:00pm at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston with visiting at 3:00pm. Internment All Saints Cemetery, Waterford. Memorials may be made to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) or Compassus Hospice Care. Please leave a memory or condolence at the online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com