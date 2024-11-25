Atlas Township appoints PC, ZBA, BR members

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Atlas Twp. — On Monday night the Atlas Township Board of Trustees voted 5-0 to appoint Jim Lusty and Greg Thurk to the Township Planning Commission for a three year term from Dec. 1 to Nov. 30, 2027.

Joel Mallery was appointed to the Township Zoning Board of Appeals for a three year term from Dec. 1 to Nov. 30, 2027 with Karen Anway as a ZBA alternate also for three years.

The board also appointed, Mike Rembor, Liane Smith and Karen Anway to the Township Board of Review and Andrew Valente and Andrew Holmes were appointed as alternate members.

The term will be Jan. 1, 2025-Dec. 30, 2027.