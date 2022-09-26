Bernice Schrepfer

BERNICE WILMA SCHREPFER of Ortonville, Michigan; died on September 23, 2022. She was 95. Bernice was born on October 11, 1926 in Troy, Michigan to the late Leslie P. and Emma Belle (nee: Hodges) Straub. She is survived by four sons, David (June) Schrepfer, Bob (Dianne) Schrepfer, Gerald (Georgiann) Schrepfer and Lynn (Claudia) Schrepfer; nine grandchildren, Carrie Schrepfer, Kelley Sunman-Davis, Shane Schrepfer, Katie Schrepfer, Jeff Schrepfer, Kim Schrepfer, Rachel England, Erin Hodge and Laura Schrepfer; nine great grandchildren, Miyu, Emi, Yuna, Ryder, Sean, Emma, Asher, Bram and Elan; she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald and her sister Florence Hill. Bernice was a member of the Seymour Lake United Methodist Church, the church choir and also the Edna Burton Senior Center. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will follow at Seymour Lake Cemetery, Oxford. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com .