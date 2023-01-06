Betty “Ann” Harvey, a longtime resident of Ortonville, Michigan died on January 4th, 2023. She was 92.

Ann was born January 29th, 1930, in Grosse Pointe Farms to the late Floyd and Clara Jarrette. She married Russell Harvey on April 12th, 1958, at First Church of the Brethren in Harper Woods. She is survived by three children; Mark (Pam) Harvey, Alinda (Bill) Penix, and Karen (Patrick) Ryan, five grandchildren; Shannon Penix, Daniel (Kelsey) Penix, Alison Penix, Maggie Ryan, Max Ryan, and great granddaughter Kinsley Penix. She was preceded in death by her husband Russell, her granddaughter Clara Grace Ryan and her daughter in law Pam Promer.

Ann grew up in Detroit but spent summers on her aunt’s farm in Byron. She graduated from Southeastern High School in 1948. She attended Western Michigan University where she received a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. She taught at Starr Elementary in Royal Oak and was a substitute teacher for Brandon schools. She was also a private tutor for many years. She later worked at Hamilton’s in downtown Ortonville until retirement.

Ann had many interests including reading, baking, crocheting, sewing, jigsaw and crossword puzzles, and playing Scrabble. She had a passion for OCEF for which she provided over 800 dolls with handsewn outfits for the Community Christmas Toy Store. She was a member of Ortonville Baptist Church (Hillside Bible) where she was a greeter and edited the church bulletin.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, January 21st, 11am at Hillside Bible Church, 173 Church Street in Ortonville, Michigan.