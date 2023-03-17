Betty Jean Savory-Morgan

SAVORY-MORGAN, BETTY JEAN of Clarkston, Michigan; died on March 12, 2023. She was 70. Betty was born on July 14, 1952 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Edwin Robert and Mary Louise (nee: Teeples) Savory.

Betty married John Casey Morgan on June 6, 1998 in Lewiston, Michigan. She is survived by two daughters, Tammy (Douglas) Strozeski and Tina Frick; grandchildren, Michael (Marilyn) Strozeski, Christopher (Mary) Strozeski, Hannah Valentine and Ryan Valentine; great grandchildren, Blissful, Peighton, Madden, Jameson, Novah, Ares, Anastasia, Landan, Hayden, Blemmey, Atreus, Kratos and Tali. She also is survived by her youngest sister Darlene Gehringer and her oldest brother Bob Savory. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; great granddaughter, Faith; sister, Donna and two brothers, Bill and Dennis. Arrangements were entrusted to Village Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com.