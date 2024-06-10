BGYA caseworker will now be full-time for community

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Brandon Twp.— After a year and a half as a part-time caseworker, Tasha Hanson will now be the Brandon Groveland Youth Assistance caseworker full time.

Hanson has been part-time in Brandon and part-time in Holly since September 2022, and prior to that she spent eight years at the Ferndale Youth Assistance caseworker.

“There are so many things I love about Brandon,” she said. “ I love the hometown feel of the community. I love that everyone pitches in together to help each other to help make the community a wonderful place to live. I love the wonderful relationships that have been built here in Brandon. I cherish the relationships that I have with the BGYA Board of Directors, the Brandon School Administrators, and staff, as well as other community members. I feel like I am part of a family here in Brandon.”

She grew up in Davisburg, and graduated with Clarkston School before going on to Oakland University for a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in counseling.

“Being full-time in Brandon means that I will have more time to focus on the needs of the families in this community and hopefully continue to help BGYA grow in programming,” she said. “I am also excited to be able to have more time to participate in more of the community activities seeing that Brandon always seems to have some sort of exciting event happening. I’m excited to be in Brandon full-time and can’t wait to see what the next year holds.”

To contact Hanson in the BGYA office, 248-627-1800 ext. 1717