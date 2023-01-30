By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Ortonville — The Brandon Groveland Youth Assistance is seeking nominations for their annual Youth Recognition Night.

“Youth Recognition Night is a time set apart for the community to recognize the young people who have persevered in difficulty, volunteered to serve, or demonstrated heartfelt kindness towards others,” said Theresa Bills, BGYA member and co-chair of the event.

Anyone can nominate a youth that they feel has gone above and beyond in helping people and the community or has been a general role model for others. This year’s theme for the BGYA Youth Recognition Night is ‘BGYA Youth Volunteers Spread the Love.’

Youth Recognition night will be on April 27.

Youths that are nominated must be students in the Brandon school district, and there are four categories for which they may qualify. They may have given exceptional service to others, it may be an achievement by an individual who has overcome personal challenges and/or set an example for others, heroism or outstanding humanitarian act, or exceptional service by an individual within a club or organization.

Nominations are due by March 3, and more information and nomination forms can be found at bgya.org, at the Groveland Township offices, or at the Brandon Township offices.

Nominations can be made by any youth, adult or organization, and physical forms can be turned in to the Groveland Township offices, 4695 Grange Hall Road, Holly, MI 48442 and addressed to BGYA Youth Recognition Committee, or emailed to treasurer@grovelandtownship.net. Anyone with questions can call Theresa Bills at (248) 634-4152.