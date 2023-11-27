BHS Student Council sock drive begins

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Ortonville — Beginning on Nov. 27, the Brandon High School student council is hosting a sock drive.

“Not used socks, new socks, that we can donate to local homeless shelters,” said student council president Jacqueline Schell. “We’re also doing a little competition within the school. If your grade brings in one pair of socks, you get two extra spirit points. That will contribute to our spirit trip at the end of the school year for whatever grade gets the most spirit points. So hopefully they’ll use that as motivation.”

Students can donate socks at all Brandon schools, and the community can bring new, unopened socks to Little Things, 431 Mill St., Ortonville, or to Bueche’s Food World, 400 N. Ortonville Road, Ortonville, until Jan. 9.

All of the new socks will be donated to local homeless shelters.