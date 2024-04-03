Billy Joe Dewrock, Sr. of Burton, Mi (formerly of Ortonville) born July 12, 1937 just outside Cape Girardeau, Missouri passed away at his home on Tuesday April 2, 2024. He was 86 years old. He is preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Judith “Judy” Ann (Goehman) Dewrock, both his parents, Clarence & Ethel (Wright) Dewrock; and except for one brother, Clete (Charlotte} Winchester, all his siblings & their spouses. Billy married the love of his life, Judith Ann Goehman, on November 25, 1956. Together

they raised four children: Billy “Joe” (Sandy) Dewrock Jr. of Flint; Melissa “Lisa” (Robert “Bob”) Farrar of Cape Girardeau; Paula Dewrock of Flint; Terry (Mary) Dewrock of Burton. 11 grandchildren: Billy II (Nicole) Dewrock; Bobbie Dewrock; Brandi (Dale) Miller; Jacob Hoover; Brandon (Christy) Rice; Donald “Donny” (Danielle) Rice; Dillon Farrar; Janella (Travis Gockel) Farrar; Stevie Marie Holman. Billy is also survived by 23 great-grand children, 3 great-great-grand children and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Even though Billy was raised in Missouri, he migrated to Michigan in 1967. In 1970, he and his family settled down in Ortonville, where he and Judy lived until his retirement in 1994. Billy was a member of the Michigan Carpenters Union. He spent the majority of his time in Michigan, working on bridges, both construction and demolition. When Billy retired, he and Judy moved home to Missouri. However, after several years there, they made the move back to Michigan to be near their children and grandchildren. When Billy was younger he enjoyed many outdoor adventures like fishing and hunting. He loved playing sports, but his first loyalty was always to his family. He attended every game, event, outing, recital, concert, etc. He volunteered with the Brandon Sports Boosters, both while his children were active as well as after they had graduated. Billy was a die hard St. Louis Cardinal Fan as well as a supporter of all the Michigan teams (when NOT playing against the Cardinals).

Billy was loved by so many and will be missed by all who knew him. He impacted so many lives, not only with his kindness and generosity, but with his unwavering love and support. Billy had a wonderful fun-loving, funny personality that was appreciated by all. He made everyone feel at home. Plans for a small intimate gathering, to celebrate Billy, will be announced at a later date. Heaven has truly gained a beautiful

human being In our Dad. Even though his death was unexpected, we believe that he