Blackhawks placed at Business Professionals of America competition

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

A group of students at Brandon who are part of Business Professionals of America recently competed and placed in the regional Michigan BPA competition. Normally, members would go to Baker College and take written tests or present to a panel of judges and be scored on their professionalism and ability to perform in a business setting. However, due to COVID-19, this year’s competition was held virtually during the week of Jan. 4.

Molly Edinger, senior placed first in Legal Office Procedures and second in Business Law and Ethics. Annaliese Ellior, junior, placed third in Personal Financial Management. Mallory Moore, junior, placed second in Extemporaneous Speech. As a team, Sarah Forcucci, junior, Caleb Thwing, freshman, and Mallory Moore placed second in Economics Research Project.

Senior Ella Mannino also acted as a judge for the Parliamentary Procedure event. She was asked to judge the competition due to her position on the Michigan BPA state executive council, where she serves as the state historian representing Brandon High School.

The students will go on to compete in the state-wide competition.