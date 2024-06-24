Board OKs township gazebo construction contract

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Brandon Twp. — During the regular meeting on June 3, the Brandon township board of trustees voted 6-1 to approve a contract with Wilton Building Company for work on the Community Foundation Gazebo Project at the Brandon Township Community Park, 1414 N. Hadley Road, Ortonville. They also approved a budget amendment for it.

“With the Gazebo, many months back, we approved the 2024 budget,” said parks and recreation director John Hug. “But we’re at the point where we have to put down concrete underneath the gazebo as well as attaching the existing sidewalks that are out there to the underside of the gazebo. We went out and got three different bids.”

The bid covers concrete installation, grading and grass for a total of $11,115, and was the lowest of three bids. The budget amendment moved $8,000 from Park Development Supplies to Contract Services. Company owner Jason Wilton is also the director of planning and building for the township.

The project was partially funded by the Ortonville Lion’s Club and the Ortonville Rotary Club.