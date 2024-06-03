Boy, 11, drowns at Holly Recreation Area beach

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Groveland Twp. — An 11-year-old died on May 25 after he was pulled from a Groveland Township lake following a search, according to Michigan State Police.

The MSP Detroit Regional Communication Center received calls of a child that was missing in the water at the Holly Recreation Area, 8100 Grange Hall Road. There are no lifeguards assigned to that beach.

When troopers arrived, investigators determined that an 11 year old boy was playing with another boy with an inner tube flotation device and was out in the water approximately 10 feet from the shore. The child he was playing with was on the shore and saw the 11 year old go under the water, come back up and call for help before going back under. The child began yelling for help at which point patrons on the beach began to search the water, according to the MSP.

Oakland County Marine Services arrived and immediately began searching the water as well. Groveland Township Fire Department responded to the call and was on scene.

At 7:25 p.m. the child was located and CPR was started. The child was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Troopers conducted interviews with witnesses on scene and will continue with further interviews. Investigation is continuing.