Brandon CDBG funds to youth assistance, fire station

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp. — During the regular Monday night meeting, the Brandon Township board of trustees voted 5-0 to approve Community Development Block Grant program year 2024 funds allocations.

Treasurer Scott Broughton and supervisor Jayson Rumball abstained from the vote due to being on the board of directors for Brandon Groveland Youth Assistance.

“It’s that time of year again where we are coming up on the program year of 2024 for the community development block grant,” said Clerk Roselyn Blair.

The allocations for the funds are $3,991 to public services (youth services), and $22,613 to public facilities and improvements-fire stations/equipment. Fifteen percent of CDBG funds may be used for public services.

CDBG is a program that supports community development activities to build stronger and more resilient communities. Funds are allocated yearly through Oakland County to local municipalities. Allocations from the municipalities are due Dec. 1.

The youth services allocation can go towards supporting Brandon Groveland Youth Assistance, and there will be proposals for how to use the funds for the fire stations/equipment at a later meeting date.