Brandon Schools name new superintendent

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp. — During a special meeting on Feb. 24, the Brandon Board of education voted unanimously to offer the position of superintendent to current director of curriculum and instruction Carly Stone. Stone accepted the position via phone call during the meeting.

“Looking at the things we’ve gathered from stakeholders and we’ve looked at ourselves when coming up with a profile for a superintendent, there were things that we couldn’t put on paper because we can’t require that or ask that of someone,” said board president Rebecca Haynes. “I know that I’ve talked to fellow board members and that was something that we wanted, to have someone want to be here and want to only be in Brandon as a superintendent and have their family here and be this invested. That was something we could never ask of someone, but we desired. She did such a phenomenal job of just embodying what I feel we need here in Brandon.”

Stone has been with the district since 2020. She previously worked for 16 years in the Waterford School District where she served as a teacher and in administration.

The position of superintendent at Brandon has been held by interim Dr. Gary Richards since November following the resignation of Dan Gilbertson, who was hired in July.

“I would like to thank the board and community for the opportunity to serve the Brandon School District and the Brandon community in the coming years as Superintendent,” said Stone. “I am exceptionally excited and appreciative of the honor. Since my arrival to the district in the fall of 2020, I have been fully immersed in the Brandon experience and what it means to be a Blackhawk. I have a deep understanding of the district, the daily nuances, and the nuts and bolts which will allow the school district to keep its positive forward momentum as we continue into the 2022-2023 school year. One of my most significant priorities that I am looking forward to most is building strong relationships with our community partners and families as we prepare to launch for greatness into the 2023-2024 and beyond. Great stuff to come. Go blackhawks.”

Stone will start as superintendent on March 6.