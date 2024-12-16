Carter Persinger: Hometown Hero

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Fayetteville, N.C. — Carter Persinger, a Brandon Township resident and 2023 Oxford High school graduate joined the Army in February 2024. He completed basic training to become a Combat Engineer at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. and airborne school in Georgia. Persinger is now stationed at Fort Liberty, West of Fayetteville, N.C .

Although enjoying the new experiences and making lifelong memories in the military, he is very missed by his family at home. He was granted three weeks leave this year and will be able to celebrate not only Christmas, but also his 20th birthday family.

The Citizen newspaper is once again recognizing our local military men and women serving our country during the holiday season by publishing their names, photos, and some of the information on each of them.

Contact The Citizen at 248-627-4332 or e-mail dfleet@mihomepaper.com