Cathy Ann Kage

Kage, Cathy Ann of Brandon Township, Michigan, died on February 8, 2024. She was 58. Cathy was born November 13,1965, in Mansfield, Ohio to Earl Clifford Stratton and Mary Ellen (nee: Robbins) Stratton. Cathy was a dental hygienist practicing in several dental offices throughout the area. During the holiday season, She enjoyed playing Mrs. Claus at countless holiday events. Winning over the hearts of young and old alike. In addition, Cathy enjoyed baking, gardening, camping and fishing. She had a great love for her fur babies. Cathy was proud to be a lifetime member of the Ortonville V.F.W. Women’s Auxiliary. She is survived by her two brothers, Jim (Roz) Stratton and Ken (Marilyn) Stratton. In addition, she is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, whom she adored. Cathy was predeceased by her husband Gary Lee Kage in 2020. A visitation will take place from 3-7 p.m. on Thursday, February 15, 2024 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. An 11:00 a.m. Funeral Service will take place on Friday, February 16, 2024 at the funeral home with Rev.Todd Jones, officiating. Interment following at Ortonville, Cemetery. Memorial donations made be made to Living Water Church at Seymour Lake. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com