By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Ortonville — Santa Claus is coming to Ortonville.

On Dec. 2, starting at 1 p.m., downtown Ortonville will be home to the annual Christmas in the Village celebration. The parade begins at 1 p.m., starting on Ball Street to church Street and down Mill and South Streets, ending by Fire Station One. Afterwards, Santa and Mrs. Claus will go from the parade to Old Town Hall for visits until 4 p.m. There will also be tractor hay rides, crafts, s’mores station, caroling and more.

The grand marshal of this year’s parade is Mike Clancy, owner of AC Tire.

“He does so much stuff for parks and recreation,” said Brandon Township Parks and Recreation director John Hug. “He’s been a really great sponsor for us and helps us out a lot with our vehicles. He’s very generous with his time and helping out the community.”

Individuals and organizations interested in marching in the parade may register at brandontownship.us.

In addition to the parade, the Ortonville DDA will have Santa and Mrs. Claus at Old Town Hall, photo ops throughout downtown, and a schedule of events on the Downtown Ortonville Facebook page.

“Christmas in the Village is a really wonderful time in Ortonville,” said Courtney McClerren, Ortonville DDA president. “Our businesses that are the backbone of the downtown come together with many organizations who participate to create family centered community experience for all of Ortonville to enjoy. We at the DDA are so thankful to have so many groups contributing to our Christmas celebration.”

Other events in downtown include the Kid’s Craft Zone and hot chocolate in the Masonic Hall, various vendors and events inside downtown businesses and library programs in the morning.

Also, on Dec. 1, the Ortonville Village Council sponsors the tree lighting and caroling at Mill and South Streets at 6 p.m.