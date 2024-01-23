Christopher Morris

Morris, Christopher Michael born on November 27, 1975, in Mt. Clemens, Michigan, passed away on January 21, 2024, in Groveland Township, Michigan. He was a beloved son, father, brother, and friend, whose presence will be deeply missed.

Born to Dave and Anita (Nee: Christner) Morris, Christopher brought joy and laughter into the lives of those around him. He was preceded in death by his daughter, the late Lucie Morris, whose memory he cherished.

Christopher is survived by his sons, Dylan Morris, Brendan Morris, Riley Morris, and Colin Morris, who were his pride and joy. He found solace in their love and cherished every moment spent together. His parents Dave (Nancy) Morris and Anita (Scott) Wilson. He is also survived by his sister, Nicole (David) Smick, and their daughter, Koebbe, who shared a special bond with Christopher.

Christopher was a loving grandson to George Morris and Kenneth Christner, who held a special place in his heart. He found comfort in their wisdom and guidance throughout his life. Additionally, he leaves behind his loyal companions, Roxie and Echo, his two beloved dogs, and his cat, Binx. Also survived by his trusted friend Kristie McCourt.

Known for his love of nature, Chris enjoyed spending time at the Holly Recreation Area, where he would take long walks with his dogs, immersing himself in the beauty of the surroundings. He had a green thumb and took pride in nurturing the plants from his daughter’s funeral, finding solace in caring for them. He was also known as the grill-master, bringing smiles to the faces of friends and family with his delicious meals.

Chris had a unique sense of humor and a habit of telling raunchy jokes that could lighten even the darkest moments. He had an infectious laugh that would fill the room and leave a lasting impression on everyone fortunate enough to experience it.

Though his marriage ended in divorce, Chris’s love for his family never wavered. He remained committed to being a dedicated and loving father, son, brother and friend.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at 1:00 PM at the VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South Street, Ortonville, MI, USA. Funeral celebrant, Summer Ploski, officiating. Family will receive friends on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Crowdfunding campaign established in Chris’s memory by going to www.villagefh.com and click on crowdfunding.

Christopher Michael Morris will forever be remembered for his kind heart, contagious laughter, and unwavering love for his family. May his soul find eternal peace, and may his memory continue to inspire and bring comfort to those who were fortunate enough to know him.