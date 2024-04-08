Dale Broecker

BROECKER, DALE EDWARD of Mio, Michigan formerly of Ortonville; died April 5, 2024. He was 80. Dale was born June 30, 1943 in Goodrich, Michigan to the late Donald A. and Rose (nee: Burton) Broecker. He married Carol Jean Uloth on August 25, 1965 in Ortonville, Michigan. He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Carol Jean Broecker; two grandsons, Bradley (Diane) Smith and Nicholas (fiancé Kaitlyn) Smith; one great grandson, Hunter Smith; three brothers, William (the late Bonnie) Broecker, John (Mary) Broecker and Jimmy Broecker; he was preceded in death by his son, Brian D. Broecker; one brother, Terry D. Broecker and one sister, Judy (the late James) Dunn. Dale was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from G.M. An active member of the Mio Lions Club and former member of the Ortonville Lions Club. He was a longtime member of the Ortonville Masonic Lodge #339 F & AM. A celebration of Dale’s life will be held from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2024 at the Masonic Temple 21 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan 48462. Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mio VFW Post #4126 (1025-8th Street, Mio, MI 48647). To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com