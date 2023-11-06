Dale Johnson

JOHNSON, DALE BRYON, age 82, of Waterford, passed away on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

Dale was born on September 29, 1941, in Gladstone, MI to parents Earl and Hazel (Williams) Johnson. Dale worked at General Motors for 30 years. Dale loved woodworking and fishing in his free time. He was also a huge fan of Elvis. Dale will be remembered for being tough but having a big heart. Proud husband of Patricia for over 49 years; dear father of Christine Smothers, Dale Bryon II (Melissa) Johnson, Robert Schultz, Lisa Pinter, Angela (Michael) Walser, and Eric (Sarah) Johnson; adored grandfather of Dale Bryon III (Kelsey) Johnson, Kevin Johnson, Ethan Walser, Xavier Walser, Everett Walser, Dillon Pinter, Sophia Johnson, Gracie Johnson, Ellie Johnson, Mitchell Morel, Brent Morel, Tyler (Kelci) Morel, and Eva Morel; cherished brother of Susan (the late Harold) Harmon, Dennis (Sandy) Johnson, and the late Gary (Carole) Johnson. The Johnson family will accept visitors on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at COATS FUNERAL HOME CLARKSTON from 3:30-9:00pm. Funeral service will take place on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 11:00am (with visitation beginning one hour prior). Interment to take place at Lakeview Cemetery.