David Michael Gaide Sr

Born on January 28, 1961 in Flint Michigan to Evelyn and George Gaide and died August 13, 2023.

Dave graduated from Davison High School 1980. Worked at Rooker Veterinary while a teenager: summer was hot as he bailed hay. Met Kim while she waitressed at the Golden Nugget Restaurant in Davison. She wooed him with a slice of banana cream pie. They married in 1981 and moved to Houston, Texas, where he worked in security for the Westin Oaks Hotel and Shell Oil Company.

They moved to Fort Myers in 1986 where he owned his own lawn care and lot mowing business. Dave also worked for Lee Memorial Hospital several times but the last on 5 North from 2009 until he was taken ill in 2014.

He took pride in everything he did especially his yard and vehicles. He would help others if he knew they needed an extra hand. He loved to work on cars and trucks, loved his movies whether it be Westerns or WWII, MASH and Andy Griffith TV shows. He loved hamburger gravy and home cooked meals Kim made. Peanut butter cups, red hots and cracker jacks were his go to snack.

Dave loved baseball and trained to be an umpire for all ages. He especially loved when the college boys came down, they definitely knew when they struck out! He volunteered many years with son, Davy, as a Parade Marshall for the Edison Festival of Light Parade held in February of every year. Since he was home fulltime on disability, Kim volunteered Dave with the Florida Gulf Coast to Heartland Chapter American Red Cross. Dave also, puppy raised six puppies with Southeastern Guide Dogs: Ranger, Patton, Alix, Roxie, ZuZu, and Chewie. He worked closely with Michelle the parade float coordinator and he had each of the puppies in the cab with him each year during the parade. Ranger was matched to an Army Ranger who needed her. They have stayed in contact with Dave over the years. Roxie came home, as she and Dave needed each other.

Wife Kim

Pups: Roxie (love of his life) and Cocoa, granddog Titan

Siblings:

Kathy (Denny) Rickertsen

Dale (Ulli) Gaide

Jim (Beth) Gaide

Kleber (Sharon) Dusenbury

Karen Sak

Larry Gaide (deceased)

Children: David (Davy) Jr. (daughter-in-law Lindsay) and Zachary

Granddaughters: Emelia and Ellie

Many nieces/nephews and great nieces/nephews.

Donations in Dave’s memory:

Southeastern Guide Dogs, c/o Calendar Girls, 4210 77th Street East, Palmetto FL 34221