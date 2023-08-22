Delores Ulshafer

ULSHAFER, Delores Marie (Holtzmann) – of Davison, MI, age 93, passed away Friday, August 18, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held 11 AM Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at Goodrich United Methodist Church, 8071 South State Road, Goodrich, MI 48438; Rev. Dr. Steven J. Buck officiating. Cremation will take place following the service. The family will receive visitors 4-7 PM Monday, August 21, 2023 at Allen Funeral Home, 9136 Davison Road, Davison, MI 48423 and 10-11 AM Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at Goodrich United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children or Heart to Heart Hospice, in Delores’s memory.

Delores was born in Detroit, MI on November 28, 1929, daughter of the late Harrison and Esther (Haist) Holtzmann. She married her childhood sweetheart, Edwin “Ed” Ulshafer on June 18, 1949 in Ortonville, MI and he preceded her in death on November 20, 2019. Delores grew up on Bald Eagle Lake in Ortonville, MI. She was employed as a bus driver for Goodrich High School for 17 years. Delores was a member of Goodrich United Methodist Church and a lifetime member of the Order of the Eastern Star Ortonville Chapter O.E.S. #286. Since 1958, Delores and Ed enjoyed traveling the country in their RV.

Delores is survived by 2 children, Debera (Earl) LaBean and Edwin (Judy) Ulshafer II; 4 grandchildren, Michael (Rebecca Wallace) Stewart, Sandi Stewart, Edwin (Jackie) Ulshafer III and Ryan (Jessyca) Ulshafer; 7 great-grandchildren, Ashton Stewart, Emerson Stewart, Anderson Stewart and their mother, Leslie Stewart, Ava Ulshafer, Landon Ulshafer, Alivia Ulshafer and Liam Ulshafer; many other loving family members and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harrison and Esther Holtzmann; husband, Edwin “Ed” Ulshafer II; granddaughter, Deidre Ulshafer; great-granddaughter, Aubrey Ulshafer; 2 siblings, Eleanor (Charles) Fleece and Harrison “Sandy” (Terry) Holtzmann Jr.

The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Dr. Christie, the loving staff of Americana Seniors of Davison and Heart to Heart Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of Delores. A special thank you to Shauna Weil for her compassion and end of life support to the family.