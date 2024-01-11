Dennis ‘DJ’ Ball

BALL (Davidson) Dennis “Deige” “DJ”; of Pontiac; passed away on January 2, 2024 at the age of 25; son of Angela (Nate) Davidson and Dennis Ball; brother of Megan, James, Kathryn, Brianna, Jacob, and Austin; uncle to Giovanni Davidson; loving nephew and cousin; preceded in death to the Late “Grandmas Boy” Margaret and James Davidson, Uncle Jason Stahl and Brother-in-law Demetrius “Trayvon” Watts.

DJ enjoyed making rounds visiting family and friends most of all. His dogs and car were his number one in his private life. He enjoyed driving/racing his car, hooping with his brother and friends, music, gaming, paintball, and fishing. Deige was loved by many and will be missed by all.

A Visitation will be held for Dennis on Sunday from 4pm to 8pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. A Funeral Service will take place on Monday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church at 11am. Family and friends may arrive any time after 10:30am. Memorial Donations may be made to DJ’s GoFundMe page (https://gofund.me/cde72b29) for services. Please consider leaving a memory or condolence on DJ’s online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com