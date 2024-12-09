District to replace high school auditorium roof

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Goodrich — On Nov. 25 the Goodrich Board of Education moved forward with a repair project of the high school auditorium roof.

The district received 12 bids and selected Michigan-based Quality Roofing for the replacement project at a cost of $236,715. The roof had been in place since 2001.

“During heavy rains this past summer the roof leaked,” said Mike Baszler, district superintendent. “We knew it was bad but, unsure just how bad it leaked. There was damage to the sound baffles near the ceiling of the auditorium.”

Following the leaks, a temporary patch was completed, he said.

The funds for the replacement were set aside from the 2020 school bond.

“The key is we are very fortunate to have District Business Manager Cristal Rousseau along with our construction management team continue to be very good stewards of school funds,” said Baszler. “I’m impressed with how well taxpayer money was allocated for this repair project.”