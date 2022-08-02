Don Filhart, 77, of Cleveland, Oklahoma and Bluffton, Ohio passed away July 26, 2022 at Lima Memorial Health System. Don was born May 23, 1945 in Brandon Township, Michigan to the late Clifford and Wilma (Amstutz) Filhart. He married Leslie Amstutz and she survives.

Don was a self-employed farrier. He enjoyed riding cutting horses and quarter horses. Don enjoyed playing and collecting guitars and was a brown belt in karate. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marines serving during the Vietnam Conflict as a Marine scout sniper.

Survivors include his wife, Leslie Amstutz of Cleveland, Oklahoma; four brothers, Clifford Filhart of Ortonville, Michigan, Leon Filhart of Hale, Michigan, James Filhart of Georgia, Robert Filhart of Hale, Michigan; a sister, Ann Groenveld of Florida and numerous nieces and nephews.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Wilma Filhart and three brothers, Lynn Filhart, Edward Filhart and Damon Jack Filhart.

Services will begin at 12:00 p.m., Friday, July 29, 2022 at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services – Bluffton. Pastor Brian Robertson officiating. Burial will be in Clymer Cemetery following the service with military honors. Visitation will be Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home. The service will be live streamed on Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services Facebook Page.

Memorial contributions may be made to Marines Corps Scholarship Foundation, 909 N. Washington Street, Suite 400, Alexandria, Virginia 22314

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.

