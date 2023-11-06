Donald Harneck

Donald E. Harneck, age 85, of Ortonville, passed away on November 3, 2023. He was born on September 29, 1938, in Marlette, MI to Elton & Luella Harneck. He graduated from Marlette High School, class of 1958. Don was a skilled tradesmen who painted houses prior to his 31.5 years of employment at General Motors. During that time he also farmed 25 acres and sold his produce at the Flint Farmer’s Market several days a week. Don always kept busy, even after retirement he had a rototill / brush hog side job that brought him joy.

Don enjoyed watching wresting, old westerns, and meals out at the various local restaurants. His favorite was the Friday night custard pies at the Oxford Eagle’s Club. Most of all, Don enjoyed time spent with his family who will miss him dearly.

Don is survived by his children Gayle (Rick) Schleben of Columbiaville and Tina (Jason) Parry of Lapeer; grandchildren Delaney (TJ) Falkenhagen, Rikkie (Mike Boal) Schleben, and Alizabeth Parry; niece Jenell (Vince) Tucker.

Don was preceded in death by his parents Elton & Luella Harneck; and brother Calvin (Linda) Harneck.

Friends may visit on Monday, November 6, 2023, from 4-8 PM at Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors – Capstick Chapel in Lapeer. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at 11 AM. Don will be laid to rest at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Oxford. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.