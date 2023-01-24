Donald Vernon Harrison was born in Pontiac, Michigan, on June 15, 1932, passed away peacefully at his home in Ortonville, Michigan on January 9, 2023 at the age of 90. Donald was the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. James and Mary (Binny) Harrison. To honor his wishes, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to your local Humane Society in Honor of Donald Harrison. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family on Donald’s Tribute Wall at detroitcremationsociety.com.

Donald is survived by his loving wife of 69 years; Patricia (DeLano) Harrison, his daughter; Christie (Lewis) Kojima, his two sons; Brian Harrison, and Matthew (Kim) Harrison, his daughter-in-law; Debbie Harrison, his grandchildren, Mallory and Kelly Harrison, Celia (AJ) Collins, Abbey and Bridget Kojima, Kade and Kole Harrison as well as six great-grandchildren.

Donald is preceded in death by his son; Donald Scott Harrison of Holly, Michigan.

Don enjoyed spending time with his family at their cabin on the boundary waters of Minnesota. He also enjoyed fishing, golfing, bird watching and had a love for animals. He loved watching college football, especially the University of Michigan along with many other activities. Don retired from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), local 58.

