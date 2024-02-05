Dora Whelpley

WHELPLEY, DORA JANE of Otisville, Michigan formerly of Hadley; died on February 1, 2024. She was 86.

Dora was born July 31, 1937 in Frozen Creek, Kentucky to the late Isaac and Laura (nee: Spencer) Dale. She married the late Roy Jay Whelpley on April 6, 1958. She is survived by her five children, William (Sandy) Whelpley, David (Tina) Whelpley, Richard (Cindy) Whelpley, Jane (John) Ostrander and Sue Broecker; 23 grandchildren; several great grandchildren and numerous great great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Dawn Whelpley; she was preceded in death by one son, Warren Whelpley and one brother, Bruce Dale. Dora was a member of the Otter Lake Church of the Nazarene. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 5, 2024 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Pastor Louis Cook, officiating. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Hadley. Family will receive friends on Sunday from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the church. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com