Doug McAbee of Goodrich, Michigan died September 2, 2022. He was 74 years old. Doug was born September 21, 1947 in Gastonia, North Carolina to the late Samuel and Irene (nee Gladden) McAbee.

He married Laurie Pickett July 15, 1978 at the Atlas Community Baptist Church in Atlas, Michigan.

He is survived by his loving wife, Laurie and three children: Kitty (Patrick)McAbee McDonald, Patrick McAbee and Joshua McAbee.

Doug retired from Goodrich Area Schools in 2011. He loved to follow Goodrich High School sports going to many games with his brother, Mike.

He loved his family and would do anything for them.

Doug was interested in everything. He was a photographer, Vintage Volkswagen enthusiast, a loyal supporter of Boy Scout Troop 340 and Girl Scout Troop 31, both of Goodrich and an Amateur Radio operator.

He was a wealth of information about Goodrich with endless stories about “old” Goodrich.

He never met a person he could not talk to.

He was proud to serve on the Goodrich Village Council for eight years.

Visitation for family is at 11 am, friends at noon, followed by a memorial service at 2 pm Friday, September 9, at Swartz Funeral Home 1225 W. Hill Rd, Flint MI. Pastor Mike Halliburton officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Goodrich/Atlas Historical Society P.O. Box 661 Goodrich MI 48438