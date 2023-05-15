Downtown Development Authority to host annual Spring Garden Market

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Ortonville — From 9 a.m.-3 p.m., on May 20, the Ortonville Downtown Development Authority will host their annual Spring Garden Market in downtown Ortonville.

“I think the Spring Market is a wonderful way to start a very busy season,” said coordinator Toni Mariucci. “Say hi to old friends and familiar faces that you may not have seen over the winter.”

The vendor event will host many flower vendors, fresh vegetable vendors, fresh and handmade goods and artisans, including some first-time farmer’s market vendors who will join as well.

“I think it’s a great way to get outside, stop and smell the flowers and celebrate spring, while enjoying our downtown,” said Mariucci.

There will also be plenty going on at the Old Mill Historical Museum on Mill Street.

“Take a trip back in time at the Old Mill Historical Museum, they’re open and ready to welcome visitors to wander through nearly two centuries of Ortonville history,” said DDA Director Matt Jenkins. “Be sure to visit the Mann School House for a peek into the past. Enjoy live demonstrations at the Black Smith Shop or relax in the shade next to Kearsley Creek at this care-free event.”

For the first 100 shoppers to stop by the raffle booth, there will be swag bag giveaways. The event is also a fundraiser for Friends of AMOS.

Visit downtown Ortonville for the Spring Garden Market on May 20, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.