East bound I-69 & M-15 ramp closure

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Davison— If the I-75 construction wasn’t enough, the summer of orange barrels just grew a little hotter.

On July 8, the east bound ramp from I-69 to M-15 in Genesee County will be closed for improvements. The project should be completed in August.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing approximately $481,000 to improve the ramp. Work will include concrete widening, joint repairs, curb and gutter, and traffic signal modernization. The ramp will be closed with a posted detour. Intermittent single-lane closures will also be in place on both northbound and southbound M-15 near the ramp.

The detour for the ramp closure will be Elba Road to Westbound I-69 to M-15.