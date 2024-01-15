Edward Noll

NOLL, EDWARD RICHARD of Hadley, Michigan, died on January 10, 2024. He was 98. Edward was born December 28, 1925 in Turtle Creek, Pennsylvania to the late August & Ida (nee: Tiepel) Noll. He was married to Vera Noll whom he met while attending Michigan State College. She preceded him in death on August 19, 2010. He was preceded in death by one son, Walter Noll. He is survived by three children, Victor (Sharon) Noll, Richard (Cindy) Noll & Sandra (John) Martin; one daughter-in-law Colleen (Dan) Dibble; nine grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. Edward was a veteran of the U.S. Army-WWII. He retired from Goodrich Public Schools in 1984 where he led Future Farmers of America, taught horticulture, shop and created the American Industries Class which taught 8th graders how to build products and run a business. He developed a tree farm, Evergreen Noll, that grew into a landscaping business, partnering with his son, Walter. He created Noll’s Sugar Bush that made and sold maple syrup. He loved to garden, camp, and fish. He was a very active member of Goodrich United Methodist Church, serving on many committees and in leadership roles. He lived out the John Wesley quote about helping others through many ministry projects like gleaning vegetables for soup kitchens, visiting shut-ins, and making his wood shop into a toy factory for children in need. He, with help of others, started the non-profit organization, Mobility Worldwide East Michigan (formerly P.E.T.). The organization builds & sends personal transportation carts to disabled people around the world. His way of life was about living simply so others can simply live. “He, then thee, then me.” A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 11 am at Goodrich UMC, 8071 S. State Road (M-15), Goodrich, Michigan. Pastors Nick Berlanga, Kevin Reed and Joshua Presley officiating. Family will receive friends on Friday at the church from 2-5 and 6-8 pm & 10 am on Saturday. Memorial contributions may be made to Mobility Worldwide East Michigan. To give a condolence to the family, please visit the Village Funeral Home’s website at www.villagefh.com