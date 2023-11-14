Elaine Kalinin

KALININ, ELAINE DORIS of Ortonville, Michigan, died on November 12, 2023. She was 76.

Elaine was born December 23, 1946 in, Waterford, Michigan to the late Harry Alanzo and Audrey B. Harnack. She married Robert Kalinin November 6, 1965 in Goodrich, Michigan. He preceded her in death on July 14, 2023. She is survived by her loving daughter, Annette (Mark) Reeves; two granddaughters, Allie (Eric Decovich) Reeves and Megen (Brandon Hancock) Reeves; one sister Nancy Lucas; two sisters-in-law, Judy Kalinin and Debbie Kalinin; several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews, along with many wonderful friends. She was preceded in death by one son, Robert A. Kalinin; her parents Audrey B. Forbis (Johnny); five siblings, Harry Harnack, Judy Harnack, Mary Sue Forbis, Emily (Joey) Haskell, Clara “Tiny” Hilliker; her in-laws, Anthony and Helen Kalinin; three brothers-in-law, Anthony “Tony” Kalinin, Richard “Rick” Kalinin and Ivan Lucas. Elaine met her husband Robert J. “Bob” in High School and spent more than 57 years together as residents of Ortonville. Prior to having children Elaine worked at the Ortonville A&W serving as a waitress. After having children, she was able to be a stay-at-home mom, while her two children, Annette (Kalinin) Reeves and Robert A. Kalinin were young. Once they started school, she worked for Brandon Schools. This allowed her to have the same school breaks as the kids. Elaine also held several other jobs which included working at the Bank, a muffin shop, Dollar Store and other Retail stores. Her final employment being with Village Funeral Home and Cremation in Ortonville as a greeter. Elaine loved working and meeting people. She had a kind soul and was easy to talk with. Her smile put everyone she met at ease. When she was not working, and the kids were out of school, Elaine and Robert enjoyed taking the kids swimming on Bald Eagle Lake where there were always family and friends around to spend the days with water skiing and swimming. They also enjoyed camping, snowmobiling and just being with family as much as possible. It was important to them that their kids grew up knowing their grandparents, Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. Elaine spent time at the Edna Burton Senior Center making gifts to send to the troops. She crocheted hats for the babies, blanket for the veteran and made blankets and burp clothes for many family members and friends as baby shower gifts. No matter who came over to her house, the coffee was on, and the door was always open! Mass of the Resurrection will be Friday, November 17, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church 825 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville Michigan 48462. Fr. John Chen, Celebrant. Rite of Committal to follow at Ortonville Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Thursday from 3:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Village Funeral Home 135 South St., Ortonville, Michigan with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. and after 10:00 a.m. at the church on Friday. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com