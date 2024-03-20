Everett Smith

Everett Roy Smith, 86, of Mesa, Arizona, formerly of Edwardsburg, Michigan, passed away Saturday March 16, 2024 at his son’s home in Mesa, Arizona. He was born in Flint, Michigan to Minnie (Starr) and Allen Smith.

He graduated from Ortonville High School and attended VanderCook College in Chicago, Illinois receiving both Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in Music Education.

He played French Horn in the Chicago Businessmen’s Symphony Orchestra and studied privately with Philip Farkas of the Chicago Symphony. He began his teaching career in Minooka, Illinois and retired from Penn Harris Madison School Corporation in 2003. He also taught vocational education with an Associate Degree from Ferris State College.

Everett married Camille (Horak) on August 1, 1959 and was preceded in death by his wife Camille (February 9, 2021) and son Peter (October 23, 2022) and is survived by son Paul of Mesa Arizona (wife Charity and daughter Althea), son Philip of Plymouth Indiana (wife Laurie) and daughter Pamela of Castle Rock Colorado. There are three grandchildren, Hannah, Connor and Jackie.

He was a member of the Elkhart Vintage Auto Club owning a 1924 Model-T Ford which he drove over the Rockies. He was a member of the “Tin Lizzies” Model-T Club of Michigan. He was the co-director of the Elkhart New Horizons Band and a member of the Municipal Band of Elkhart Indiana. He built two of the family homes and enjoyed restoring golf carts, old saddles and working in his shop.

Visitation will be from 9am to 11am on Saturday March 30, 2024 at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, 1531 Cobblestone Blvd, Elkhart, IN 46514 where services will be at 11am with Pastor Jay Breden officiating. Burial will follow in Adamsville Cemetery, Adamsville, Michigan.