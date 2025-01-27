Forty-five years a firefighter, ATFD Chief to retire

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Atlas Twp. — After more than 45 years as a firefighter, Atlas Township Fire Chief Steve Bullen still recalls a poolside incident early in his career.

“My first save with CPR was a 2-year-old little girl in Brandon,” said Bullen. “I happened to be at the right place at the right time when I pulled her out of a pool and did CPR on her to bring her back.”

Over then next four decades Bullen continued to provide lifesaving skills, coupled with a strong dedication to area fire departments and leadership spanning two communities impacting thousands of area residents. On March 31 Bullen will retire as a firefighter.

On Jan. 21, the Atlas Township Board of Trustees voted 5-0 to accept his resignation. The township then hired Assistant Chief Ed Klimek as the Fire Chief.

“It’s been a pleasure to serve on the Atlas Township Fire Department,” said Bullen, 69. “I just really wanted to help people. As a firefighter you can give back to the community in a variety of ways. We’ve had some big challenges at the department over the years—from technology to equipment to training—the firefighting business is ever changing. It’s all changed drastically over my time from safety-to finding manpower for the department.”

In 1980, Bullen joined the Brandon Fire Department as a firefighter. In 1990, he moved to Atlas Township and joined the ATFD. He was promoted to sergeant, lieutenant then in 2007 earned the rank of captain. In December 2017 Bullen was appointed as township fire chief. The position was vacated by Fred Forys who had served as chief since 2006 and 34 years as a township firefighter.

After 29 years on the ATFD Assistant Chief Ed Klimek responded to Bullen’s retirement.

“I would like to thank Chief Bullen,” said Klimek. “Coming up as a firefighter he was a great officer to have and a leader. Chief did not just tell you to put out the fire, he taught you how and why. Everything about the business. And in the last year when he knew was going to retire he did a great job grooming me to take over. He will missed.”

Bullen, is an Oxford native and a 1973 graduate of Oxford High School. He is a licensed builder, while also working at GM Truck and Bus Pontiac and Truck & Bus Flint.

He retired in 2007.