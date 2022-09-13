Geraldine Levock

LEVOCK, GERALDINE VALENTINE of Fraser, Michigan; died on September 10, 2022. She was 80. Geraldine was born on February 12, 1942 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Walter and Katherine (Nee: Purtzenski) Owiesny. She is survived by two sons, Jeffrey Levock and Jerrod (Dina) Levock; one daughter, Deborah (Eddie) Houghtailing; seven grandchildren, Dylan Levock, Jason (Chrissy) Olinger, Kiera Levock, Amber Levock, Joshua Kiliszewski, Aubrey Kiliszewski, Keaton (Kendall) Levock; nine great grandchildren, Dalia, Levi, Gracie, Vivianne, Brooke, Michael, Izabella, Slayden and Myles; four brothers, Walter Owiesny, Allen Owiesny, Dennis Owiesny and Jerome Owiesny; she was preceded in death by her loving husband, John Levock; one son, John “Ken” Levock; one great granddaughter, Alexa; four brothers and sisters, Kathy, Arlene, Roxanne and Bernard. Geraldine was a former member of the St. Ronald’s Woman’s Guild. Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 15, 2022 at St. Anne Catholic Church, 825 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville, Michigan. Visitation will be at the church on Thursday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Fr. Craig Marion, Celebrant. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton Twp., Michigan. Memorial contributions may be made to St Jude Children’s Hospital. Envelopes are available at the church. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com .